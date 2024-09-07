Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 7.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.09% of Energy Transfer worth $594,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

