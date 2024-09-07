EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Trading Down 5.4%

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.64 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.64 ($0.15). Approximately 2,803,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,739,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.30 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,184.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.07.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

