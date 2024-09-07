Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 59.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 2.8 %

Entegris stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

