EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $978.78 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $978.78 million and approximately $87.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

