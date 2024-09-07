Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock worth $6,154,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

EQIX opened at $817.96 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

