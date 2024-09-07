Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. 497,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,516,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $495.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $13,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth about $8,667,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth about $5,899,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

