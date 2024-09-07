ERC20 Price Up 43.2% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008657 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.47 or 1.00065389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007791 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374345 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

