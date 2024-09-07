Ethena Staked USDe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $3.74 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,141,237,075 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,141,135,092.419008. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0974067 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7,211,576.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.