Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,242.40 or 0.04160384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $269.80 billion and approximately $25.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00039415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,319,073 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.