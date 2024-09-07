Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $124.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,758,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.