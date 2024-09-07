European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.99

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.99 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 84.45 ($1.11). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 341,023 shares.

European Assets Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.96. The firm has a market cap of £302.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,176.86). In related news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 11,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,680 ($12,728.47). Also, insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,176.86). Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.