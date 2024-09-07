EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE Stock Down 3.6 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts predict that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EVE
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
