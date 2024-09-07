Evercore ISI Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.