Evercore ISI Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to “Hold”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $11,375,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.