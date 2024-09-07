Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Trading Up 0.1%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 272.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Everest Consolidator Acquisition makes up 1.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.