Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 5.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.28 and last traded at $60.24. Approximately 836,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,608,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

