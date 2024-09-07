Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $47,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Exelon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.