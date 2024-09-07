Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 58,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 257,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Exicure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

