Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,220.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,220.00 and last traded at $1,214.30, with a volume of 1797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,202.25.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,119.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

