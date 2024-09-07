Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.23

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.23 and last traded at $116.39, with a volume of 178846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

