Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $155.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.