FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares in the company, valued at $96,083.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

