Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

