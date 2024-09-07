Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $50.76

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.76, but opened at $49.54. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 1,372,544 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $185,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3,549.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 1,668,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 90.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,565,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after buying an additional 1,216,071 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth about $22,893,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth about $21,882,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

