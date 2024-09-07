Financial Comparison: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Skanska AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.32 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -2.06 Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.45 2.37

Skanska AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skanska AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skanska AB (publ) beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes. The Residential Development segment develops, builds, and sells residential projects, including single and multi-family housing. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and divests in offices, life-science, and logistics and other commercial warehouses, as well as residential rental properties. The Investment Properties segment owns and manages investment properties. It also produces asphalt, gravel, rock, concrete gravel, road construction materials, macadam, and concrete. In addition, the company engages in the construction and renovation of buildings; provision of infrastructure services, including operation, maintenance, and construction work; and rental of machines and equipment. Skanska AB (publ) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

