Financial Review: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.65, suggesting that its stock price is 465% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -29,540.78% -117.46% -47.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VinFast Auto and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

VinFast Auto presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.01%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $34,011.75 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.56 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $1.08 million 1,957.11 -$431.74 million ($128.95) -0.04

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

