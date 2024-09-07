Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

