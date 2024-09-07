First Digital USD (FDUSD) One Day Volume Hits $6.07 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $6.07 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,564,672,548 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,586,172,548.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99850444 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $4,092,228,558.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

