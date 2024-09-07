First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:AG opened at C$6.28 on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

