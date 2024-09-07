First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.