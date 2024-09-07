First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $192.56 and last traded at $193.11. Approximately 223,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 384,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.94.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

