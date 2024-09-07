First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.36

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $18.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 81,492 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.