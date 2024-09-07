First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.36

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $18.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 81,492 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
