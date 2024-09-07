First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 0.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $56.04 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

