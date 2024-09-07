First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 1,502,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

