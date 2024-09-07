First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.14 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

