Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter worth $39,000.

RAFE stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

