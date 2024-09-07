Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
