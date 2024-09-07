Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 2.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.