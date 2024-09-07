Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 15,107,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 54,134,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

