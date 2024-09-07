Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.77

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.77 and traded as high as $77.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

