Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.77

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.77 and traded as high as $77.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
