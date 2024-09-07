Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,036,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,256 shares.The stock last traded at $73.50 and had previously closed at $71.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

