Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,659,366 shares trading hands.
Fox Marble Stock Up 14.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.35.
Fox Marble Company Profile
Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Marble
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.