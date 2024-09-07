Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.32. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

