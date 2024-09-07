Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.96

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCBGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 17782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,222,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,020,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 308,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 404,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

