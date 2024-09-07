Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $19.49

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $20.13. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 43,587 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 82.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

