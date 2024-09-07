FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,976,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,560,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.