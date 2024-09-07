GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

GAP stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.75.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

