GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

