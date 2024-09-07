Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.18

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.18 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 187.58 ($2.47). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.45), with a volume of 12,525 shares.

Gear4music Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.76.

About Gear4music

(Get Free Report)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.