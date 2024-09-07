General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GE opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

