Gentry Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,394 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

