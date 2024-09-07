Gentry Private Wealth LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.